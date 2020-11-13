Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113,570 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 4.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Home Depot worth $319,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $276.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

