Traders Buy High Volume of Extended Stay America Put Options (NYSE:STAY)

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

STAY opened at $12.20 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 6.4% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 13.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 26.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

