TransEnterix’s (TRXC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TransEnterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of TRXC opened at $0.42 on Monday. TransEnterix has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TransEnterix by 316.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

