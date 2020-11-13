Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

TBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of TBK opened at $46.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $66,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

