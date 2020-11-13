TrumpCoin Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $120,024.72 and approximately $1,652.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00021241 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003023 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00072391 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012877 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00852952 BTC.

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

