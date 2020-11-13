Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,465 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $123.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $131.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

