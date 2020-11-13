Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

