Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.0% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.9% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of -218.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

