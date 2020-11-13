Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,362,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,174,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,108,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 74.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,484,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $2,629,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,719 shares of company stock valued at $56,331,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

