Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $71,562,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $48.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

