Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,192 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

ED stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.