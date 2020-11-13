Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 577 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,106 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,395,000 after acquiring an additional 326,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 877,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,049,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

