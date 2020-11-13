Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 670 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after buying an additional 99,851 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABC opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

