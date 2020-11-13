Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $972,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,814 shares of company stock worth $467,922. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

