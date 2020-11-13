Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,097 shares of company stock valued at $30,848,797. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $275.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

