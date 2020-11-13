Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.82% of Tyler Technologies worth $115,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,956,000 after buying an additional 670,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215,358 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,547,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,766 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $414.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

