UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €103.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.95 ($90.53).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €84.61 ($99.54) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.07. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

