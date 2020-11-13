UBS Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €46.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.89 ($58.69).

ETR DLG opened at €34.13 ($40.15) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92).

About Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG)

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit