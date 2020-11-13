UBS Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €46.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.89 ($58.69).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

ETR DLG opened at €34.13 ($40.15) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.