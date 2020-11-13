UBS Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $140.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.31.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.78. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

