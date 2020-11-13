UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded UDG Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

UDHCF stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71. UDG Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.