Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Unicharm from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unicharm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

