United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €28.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UTDI. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet AG (UTDI.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

UTDI opened at €32.01 ($37.66) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Internet AG has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a one year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

