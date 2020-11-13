Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

UPLD opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

In related news, Director David May purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,032.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,130. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 205,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 67,133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

