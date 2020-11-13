Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.02

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 4414658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 2,981 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $44,804.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,395.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,651. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upwork by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81,892 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 945,735 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

