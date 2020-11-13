Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 6.7%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 1,218,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 499,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 986,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

