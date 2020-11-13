Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTN. Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.18.

MTN opened at $262.85 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 113.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,008.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 127,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

