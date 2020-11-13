ValuEngine Downgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

EBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $85.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.44. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $883,689.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $4,109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,209,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,254,297.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,562 shares of company stock worth $14,558,545 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. AXA bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,833,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,640,000.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

