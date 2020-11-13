Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $136.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.