Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

