Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading 8.4% Higher

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.16. 427,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 514,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $1,883,502.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,305.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,368. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

