Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OEZVY. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Verbund currently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Get Verbund alerts:

OEZVY stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Verbund has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.