VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of -208.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VirTra has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

