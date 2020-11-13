VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) & Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Head-To-Head Survey

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hillenbrand and VirTra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00 VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hillenbrand currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. VirTra has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%. Given VirTra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VirTra is more favorable than Hillenbrand.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and VirTra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand -1.23% 17.93% 4.82% VirTra -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hillenbrand and VirTra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $1.81 billion 1.41 $121.40 million $2.45 13.89 VirTra $18.71 million 1.73 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -418.00

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than VirTra. VirTra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillenbrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats VirTra on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil Kits, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. In addition, the company provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to each, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.