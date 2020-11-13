Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.41.

VIRT stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of -0.35. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

