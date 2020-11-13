Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is California Public Employees Retirement System’s 9th Largest Position

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,477,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,021 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.33% of Visa worth $1,295,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $208.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

