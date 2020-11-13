Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $208.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.68. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

