Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,477,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,295,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,021 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 2,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

NYSE:V opened at $209.43 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The stock has a market cap of $404.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day moving average of $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit