Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,477,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,295,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,021 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 2,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

NYSE:V opened at $209.43 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The stock has a market cap of $404.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day moving average of $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

