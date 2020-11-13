Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Shares of V opened at $209.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The stock has a market cap of $404.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

