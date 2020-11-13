Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSTO. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $24.94.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

