WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 238 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 850.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,364 shares of company stock valued at $57,352,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $411.76 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.98. The company has a market capitalization of $390.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,072.29, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.