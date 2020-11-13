WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $220.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.79. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.