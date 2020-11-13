WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Southern were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

