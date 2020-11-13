WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after buying an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,694,000 after buying an additional 153,258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after buying an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $162,401,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

NYSE:EPD opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.36. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

