WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $141.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total transaction of $209,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,833.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.