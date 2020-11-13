WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $288.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.45 and a 200 day moving average of $260.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.