WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.81 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

