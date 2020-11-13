WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $120,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 575.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average of $124.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $456,172.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

