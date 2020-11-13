WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $180,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,843,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,720,000 after acquiring an additional 396,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $329.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.59 and a 200 day moving average of $276.70. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $337.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

