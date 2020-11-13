WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $216,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after buying an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,712,000 after buying an additional 124,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,878,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $166.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

