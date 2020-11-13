WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $273,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after buying an additional 428,199 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of BX stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

